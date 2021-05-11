Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta Sells 5,000 Shares

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.85, for a total value of C$154,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$617,000.

Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$36.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$39.00. The firm has a market cap of C$19.41 billion and a PE ratio of -77.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

