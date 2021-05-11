Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta Sells 5,000 Shares

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.85, for a total value of C$154,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$617,000.

Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$36.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$39.00. The firm has a market cap of C$19.41 billion and a PE ratio of -77.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.