Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TGLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $764.23 million, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

