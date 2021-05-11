Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Up 12.6% After Strong Earnings

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s stock price shot up 12.6% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78. 1,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $764.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.