Tecogen (TGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. On average, analysts expect Tecogen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $42.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.50. Tecogen has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

