Teekay (TK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $297.86 million during the quarter.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $361.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of 140 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.