Terex (NYSE:TEX) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terex from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.71.

NYSE TEX opened at $53.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -892.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,540,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,340 shares of company stock worth $11,834,162. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Terex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

