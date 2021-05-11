Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Reduced by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 66.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,153 shares of company stock worth $84,053,529 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $619.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,219,355. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.66 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

