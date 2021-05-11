Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEVA. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. 192,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,523,357. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

