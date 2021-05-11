Texas Pacific Land Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $7.52 Per Share (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.97. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s Q3 2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,750.57 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,578.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,021.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 2.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.