Texas Permanent School Fund Has $8.39 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management stock opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

