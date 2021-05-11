Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 39,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK opened at $255.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.28. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

