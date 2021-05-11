Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,247 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average of $83.61. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

