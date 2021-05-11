Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CSX by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $104.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.