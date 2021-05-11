The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get The AZEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.27. 925,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $753,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 85.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,544 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in The AZEK in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in The AZEK in the first quarter worth about $6,691,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in The AZEK by 53.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.