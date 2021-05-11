The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

NYSE BA traded down $8.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.25. 247,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,421,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.28. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

