The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Chemours in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chemours’ FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $34.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 2.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

