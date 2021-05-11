The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) Stake Boosted by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) by 336.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.47% of The Defiance Quantum ETF worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Defiance Quantum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QTUM opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Defiance Quantum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Defiance Quantum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.