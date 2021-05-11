The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $83.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

