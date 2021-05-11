The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.050-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.87 billion-$16.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.98 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.00.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.58 on Tuesday, hitting $294.81. 1,673,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,081. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.80. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.