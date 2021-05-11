The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of The GEO Group worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 483,656 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 468,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEO opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

