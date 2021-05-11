The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The GEO Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.570-0.590 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.230-2.310 EPS.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The GEO Group has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $726.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.