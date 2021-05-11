The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $8.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.57. 72,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,611. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

