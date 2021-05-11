The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 269,188 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $593,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

GS stock traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.23. The stock had a trading volume of 118,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,611. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.