The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $80.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.30.

BBIO stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,464,000 after acquiring an additional 397,407 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,827,000 after buying an additional 92,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,313,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,370,000 after buying an additional 459,242 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

