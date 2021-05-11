The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.23.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $341.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $366.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.49.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.4% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 9.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 598,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $182,699,000 after purchasing an additional 51,342 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 4.7% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 118,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

