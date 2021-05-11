The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.88) earnings per share. The Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HHC traded down $5.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,639. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $87.59. The Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $113.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

