The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.88) earnings per share. The Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:HHC traded down $5.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,639. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $87.59. The Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $113.20.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.
The Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
