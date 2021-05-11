The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,872 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $19,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock worth $18,532,800 over the last ninety days. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $80.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -539.62, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

