The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $305.27 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,350,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 575,576 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Oracle were worth $305,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.02. The stock had a trading volume of 482,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,740,394. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,308,000 shares of company stock valued at $530,812,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

