The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of The Procter & Gamble worth $370,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.38. The company had a trading volume of 514,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,806. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

