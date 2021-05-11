The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,129 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Mastercard worth $481,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,605 shares of company stock valued at $75,365,936. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $364.85. 89,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,277. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $263.96 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $362.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

