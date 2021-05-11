The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,116,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.96% of Franco-Nevada worth $288,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $732,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.01. The stock had a trading volume of 29,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,445. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 105.17, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.