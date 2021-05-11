The Middleby Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.44.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $183.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The Middleby by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Middleby by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in The Middleby by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 184,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

