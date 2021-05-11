The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) is Provident Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,001 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 7.8% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $344,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after purchasing an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.15.

Shares of PNC traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,417. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.27 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.90 and its 200 day moving average is $156.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

