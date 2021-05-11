The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Trade Desk updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $171.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $489.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,695,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,919. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $695.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $771.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $269.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk’s stock is going to split on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $790.65.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total transaction of $32,347,659.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,284,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666 over the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

