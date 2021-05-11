The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of TRV opened at $161.67 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,068 shares of company stock valued at $25,206,262. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

