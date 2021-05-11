The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.
NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.73 on Friday. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.
In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 8.6% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 146.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 159,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 95,046 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.