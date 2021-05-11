The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.73 on Friday. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 8.6% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 146.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 159,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 95,046 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

