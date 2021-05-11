The Western Union Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 14,695 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,568% compared to the typical daily volume of 881 call options.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 54.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

In related news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

