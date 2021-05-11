The Western Union Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 14,695 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,568% compared to the typical daily volume of 881 call options.
Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.
In related news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
