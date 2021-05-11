TheStreet Downgrades BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to D+

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLFS. Stephens boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $345,549.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $532,096.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,358 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $6,331,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,262,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

