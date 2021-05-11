TheStreet Downgrades Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to D+

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.