TheStreet Downgrades Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to D+

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of TREC stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.73.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trecora Resources Company Profile
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
