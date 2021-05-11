Thisoption Trading 64.1% Lower This Week (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000781 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 64.1% against the US dollar. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $66.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.19 or 0.00648261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00066691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.46 or 0.00242233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.54 or 0.01167221 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00029042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $418.33 or 0.00742601 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.