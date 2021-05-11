Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $83.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

