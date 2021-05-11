Thrive Token Hits Market Cap of $227,981.97 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Thrive Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $227,981.97 and $2,671.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00064200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00105730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.45 or 0.00777000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00052087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,834.82 or 0.08747617 BTC.

Thrive Token Coin Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

