Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Receives C$9.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TSE:TF traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.40. The company had a trading volume of 62,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,374. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$782.69 million and a PE ratio of 19.56. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$7.39 and a twelve month high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a quick ratio of 84.00 and a current ratio of 84.00.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.45%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

