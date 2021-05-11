TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$150.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$135.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$134.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$128.68. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$144.97.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$219.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$216.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.0300006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

