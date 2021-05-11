TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$150.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$135.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$134.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$128.68. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$144.97.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
