Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Plans $0.25 Annual Dividend

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.251 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Tomra Systems ASA stock remained flat at $$49.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. 939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $50.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.