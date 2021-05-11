Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Announces Earnings Results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 145,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,902,748. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $341.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.