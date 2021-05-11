TOP Price Tops $0.0042 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, TOP has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market cap of $23.38 million and $1.39 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00084090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00060527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00064750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00107452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.42 or 0.00783601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,284.45 or 0.09359755 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

