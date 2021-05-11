TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Director Sells $1,154,013.50 in Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BLD traded down $13.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $80.77 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.52 and a 200-day moving average of $197.11.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Truist boosted their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.