Traders Buy High Volume of Aspen Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,110 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,010% compared to the typical daily volume of 100 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $128.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.65. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $91.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

