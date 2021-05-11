Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 9,112 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,843% compared to the typical volume of 469 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,831,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796,189.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $22,538,183 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,932,000 after acquiring an additional 83,769 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after acquiring an additional 552,441 shares during the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bill.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,985 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL opened at $142.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.59. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion and a PE ratio of -273.21.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

